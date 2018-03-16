Car parking fees at UHG to be examined under Government review

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Car parking charges at University Hospital Galway are to be examined as part of a national review ordered by the Government.

It follows long running complaints that those with seriously ill relatives are being hit with excessive parking fees while visiting hospitals nationwide.

Recent figures revealed that one hospital in Ireland – Our Lady’s Hospital Drogheda – charges as much as €40 per day.

However, while vehicles parked at UHG are charged €2 per hour, the maximum cost that can be imposed is €9 per day.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the hospital’s carpark yielded 1.3 million euro in parking charges during 2017.

Health Minister Simon Harris has now indicated that he wants to establish clear national guidelines on the issue.