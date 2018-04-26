Cappataggle bounce back against 14-man Loughrea

Cappataggle 2-14

Loughrea 1-15

Cappataggle took a priceless victory in an eventful encounter on Saturday to end the first phase of the senior hurling championship with two points after their opening day loss to Gort.

Two Jarlath Mannion goals in either half were the difference in a contest that saw Loughrea have a point disallowed, and the finish the game with 14 men.

It shouldn’t take away from Cappataggle’s victory who were much the better side but while disappointed not to take a second win, Loughrea will enter the autumn stages with confidence after coming back in the closing stages.

Neil Keary marked his return to full fitness with a Loughrea point on four minutes but Cappataggle’s opener gave them a lift. Their inside line of Alan Dolan and the two Mannions (Jarlath and Donal) were in lethal form, and the two combined for the first goal.

Dolan’s delivery from the left came to Mannion who found the net on five minutes and began a very productive afternoon for the corner forward.

However, Cappataggle were against the wind in the first-half and didn’t add to the scoreboard again until the 13th minute when Ronan Garvey picked out Mannion. But that was to level at 0-4 to 1-1 as Loughrea looked in comfortable form.

Jamie Ryan converted from the left, Keary did likewise from the right before Ryan made it four for Loughrea. However, they weren’t seizing the initiative as Cappataggle had an opportunity with Donal Mannion’s striking wide. But they did lead 1-3 to 0-4 on 20 minutes through Donal Mannion and Dolan.

Brian Keary ended Loughrea’s drought 60 seconds later and Ryan restored parity before Jarlath Mannion gave Cappataggle the lead. But a third goal chance signaled Cappataggle’s threat. Paul Claffey’s delivery was taken by Jarlath Mannion, and he forced save from Galway keeper James Skehill.

Keary won a free which Ryan converted to send the teams level at 0-7 to 1-4 but Loughrea fans had reasons to be nervous with the decent wind in Ballinasloe favouring their opponents for the second period.

Dolan added a Cappataggle free after just 35 seconds before Sean Sweeney set up Joe Mooney to restore parity for the fifth time. But the next shot on target was one of the game’s turning points.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.