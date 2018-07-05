Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Canadian-owned company is planning to resubmit applications to harvest seaweed off the coast of Connemara.
It follows a decision by the government last week to protect the ‘traditional’ rights of local seaweed harvesters.
Canadian-owned company to resubmit applications for Connemara seaweed harvesting
