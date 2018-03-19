Canadian Ambassador to visit Galway this week

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Canadian Ambassador to Ireland will visit the city this week.
Ambassador Kevin Michael Vickers is attending an Ireland-Canada trade briefing to discuss Canadian investment in Ireland.
The event is being organised by the Galway Chamber of Commerce, and will feature addresses from a variety of experts and business people.
The event takes place at Galway Chamber, Merchant’s Road at 10.30 on Thursday morning.

