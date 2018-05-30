Calls for urgent action to prevent collapse of East Galway medieval church

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway minister has called for an emergency examination of a medieval church in East Galway due to fears it may collapse.

Junior Minister and Galway East Fine Gael TD, Ciaran Cannon has requested the local heritage officer to examine Kilcooley Church in Loughrea as a matter of urgency.

The ruin is located in an actively used cemetery on the Loughrea to Portumna and dates back to the 13th century.

