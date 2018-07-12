Call for restoration of vital bus link in Corrandulla

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Eireann is being urged to reinstate a rural bus service between Corrandulla and Loughgeorge.

Local councillor James Charity is calling on Bus Eireann to restore the Route 456 which has been replaced by an expressway service.

The route will no longer facilitate Corrandulla and areas such as Drumgriffen, Cregg, Bawnmore and Loughgeorge.

The Athenry/Oranmore councillor argues there is no economic reason for discontinuing the route as there is a large demand for the service.

