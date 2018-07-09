Call for more Garda resources in Mountbellew

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon Galway TD is demanding commitment from the government for more Garda resources in Mountbellow.

Figures obtained by Fianna Fail Deputy Eugene Murphy reveal Mountbellow Garda station is down one staff member since the beginning of 2017 while no Gardai are stationed in Kilconnell.

There are currently 6 garda personnel stationed in the Mountbellow station.

Deputy Murphy says no further staff reductions in the Mountbellow region can be tolerated.