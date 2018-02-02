Call for legislation changes amid public concern about Ballinasloe waste facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A controversial plan for a waste transfer facility in Ballinasloe was raised in the Seanad this week.

Roscommon-Galway Senator, Maura Hopkins wants the legislation changed so waste facilities would be required to undergo Environmental Impact Assessment.

It follows a public campaign by the community in Ballinasloe town against the planned facility at Poolboy, which was granted planning permission last year.

Locals are concerned about road infrastructure in the area and potential health hazards.

Indepependent MEP Marian Harkin, meanwhile, is to investigate if EU regulations have been adhered to in relation to the planed waste facility.

Bringing the matter up in the Seanad, Senator Maura Hopkins said all waste facilities should undergo environmental impact assessments, regardless of their size.