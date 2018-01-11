Call for investigation after Connemara toddlers life ‘placed at risk’ by ambulance delays

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Minister is being urged to launch an investigation after the life of a Connemara toddler was allegedly placed at risk due to ambulance delays.

It’s alleged that emergency services were called on Friday for a two year old child in Carraroe experiencing breathing difficulties.

Galway Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says after lengthy delays, the family took it upon themselves to make the journey to UHG and were escorted by Gardai.

He claims they subsequently met the ambulance at Rahoon in the city, just several miles from the hospital – and almost an hour after first placing an emergency call.

The Independent Senator says the case raises a number of serious questions on the deployment of ambulances in the region.

Senator O’ Clochartaigh wants Minister Simon Harris to launch an immediate investigation into the incident.