Call for immediate intervention to ensure survival of Shantalla family centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Childrens’ Minister is being urged to step in and immediately lift the threat of closure against the Time4Us family centre in Shantalla.

The facility, which opened 10 years ago, aims to offer a safe meeting point between children and parents who do not live in the family home.

It’s used by some 40 families across Galway – but management announced earlier this year that the centre would be forced to close at the end of this month.

A local campaign is underway to ensure the doors remain open and has involved high level meetings with local politicians and Tusla.

Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly says good progress has so far been made in terms of viable options for the future of the centre.

However, Deputy Connolly says further progress is not possible unless the threat of closure is lifted.