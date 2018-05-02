Call for crackdown on organisation of youth discos across the city and county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for a Garda crackdown on the organisation of teen discos at venues across the city and county.

Athenry Oranmore Councillor Malachy Noone says some venues are handing the full responsiblity of organising the discos to teenagers – which results in poorly managed events, often leading to serious altercations and assaults.

Last month, two young men were assaulted on Dyke Road and near the cathedral

in separate incidents thought to be connected to a youth disco pick-up.

Councillor Noone says young people are often the ones who are tasked with selling the tickets or wristbands for entry to the venue and transport to the event.

He’s urging the Gardaí to work with venues to ensure teenage events are kept safe and alcohol-free.