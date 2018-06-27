Call for county strategy for Atlantic economic corridor to rival East coast

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County Galway and the west needs a strategy to rival the East coast.

That’s according to Ballinasloe area councillor Michael Connolly whose comments followed a presentation on a planned Atlantic Economic Corridor.

The corridor which would stretch from Cork to Belfast aims to realise an untapped opportunity to increase the contribution of the Atlantic region to the national economy.

The path would cover Cork, Limerick, Ennis, Galway, Sligo, Derry and Belfast.

For more on this tune in at 12…