Call for conservation works at Clonfert Cathedral

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East junior minister is calling for conservation works to be carried out at Clonfert Cathedral.

Minister for the Diaspora Ciaran Cannon says a glass panel is needed over the front of the Cathedral to protect the Hiberno-Romanesque doorway.

He says the doorway, which dates back to the 12th century, has experienced significant erosion due to weathering.

Deputy Cannon says similar works undertaken at Kilfenora Cathedral have been very successful.