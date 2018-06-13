Call for clampdown on anti-social behaviour in Crowe Street Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Crowe Street in Gort is becoming a ‘living nightmare’.

That’s according to local Fianna Fail councillor Gerry Finnerty who says 90 percent of the town’s recent local neighbourhood watch meetings are taken up with concerns surrounding Crowe Street, dumping and horses.

Councillor Finnerty told a meeting of Loughrea Municipal District that he has received representations from residents who say ‘the kids are playing on the road, while a horse is on the green’.

Councillor Finnerty told officials CCTV cameras need to be used more smartly and questioned if all cameras are working properly.

Tenancy Enforcement Officer Evan Molloy reassured members that all cameras are working in Gort and acknowledged there was an issue which has now been resolved.

He told the meeting that since CCTV was installed at Crowe Street in early 2016, a marked reduction has been observed in anti-social behaviour incidents.

Mr. Molloy stressed that if breaches are identified, tenants will be dealt with.