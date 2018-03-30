Call for a united front on Capital of Culture

Divisions and rivalries between the county and city need to be set aside, and a united front established so that Galway can fully maximise the potential that the Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture offers, Councillors were told at Monday’s meeting in County Hall.

Cllr Joe Byrne was reacting to the presentation made by Galway 2020 CEO, Hannah Kiely, in which she said that the participation of the towns and villages in the County were critical to its success.

“We are Galway ‘le chéile’ – not the city OR the county,” Cllr Byrne told fellow members.

“We are playing ourselves down in this chamber – it’s a ‘Galway’ thing. For people abroad, they have no concept of city or county. Get off the fence, start talking about Galway 2020, it’ll be of benefit to our communities by the amount of work we put on.”

Indicating that there was, indeed, a divide, Cllr Seán Ó Tuairisc remarked: “The name should reflect that.”

Ms Kiely had said that the various projects organised as part of Galway 2020 would have a great impact on the County, among them is ‘Then and Now’ – a series of commissions in the great houses of East Galway.

“We hope we will have lots of interactions in your own wards, as we go around the county,” she said.

“The coming together of the city and county is very important.”

She said that over 60% of the communities that had engaged with the ‘Small Towns, Big Ideas’ funding initiative had come from the County, a figure that came as no surprise to some Councillors who were already well invested in Galway 2020.

Board member and County Mayor, Cllr Eileen Mannion, said that this particular initiative had energised people, who had then engaged with it.

Councillors were keen to receive assurances, while Ms Kiely was there with them, that there would be a legacy left behind after 2020.

“There has to be a legacy afterwards,” she told them.

“We don’t have a budget to build anything, but we have excitement, creativity, and enthusiasm.”

“It is the only show in town – this is the most amazing unique opportunity we could have in terms of culture for the next 15 years.

“It will attract two million visitors, and it is important that they be dispersed across the city and county. For every €1 spent through the European Capital of Culture, there is a return of €7, so it is a good investment.

“We are the envy of the whole country, this is something to be hugely proud of.”

■ For more on this story, see the print edition of the Galway City Tribune.