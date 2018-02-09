Caitríona launches musical show ‘Songs From the Mists’

Singer Caitríona Ní Cheannabháin from Carna in Connemara, who featured in last year’s TG4’s Glór Tire competition, is embarking on a new project which will be launched next Wednesday night, February 14, in Clifden.

Her show, Songs From the Mists, which features singing, music and sean-nós dancing, will be staged at the Station House Hotel Theatre, with doors opening at 8pm and the event starting at 8.30pm.

“An uplifting show that gives old songs a new lease of life,” is how she describes it and her aim is to tour it at home and abroad.

Caitríona will be singing lively, catchy, songs, while the show will feature top-class musicians. They include Clifden’s Marie Walsh Clifden, an all-Ireland winner on numerous instruments, Padraic Keane from Oranmore who has travelled the worldwide on playing the pipes, flute and tin whistle, her good friend Pat Coyne on guitar. Caitríona’s brother Paul and wife Ailish will be heard through the night with their unique voices, her nephew Rónán Ó Conghaile will perform a few hearty dances and her brother Josie will be on stage as well.

Caitríona plans to tour the show nationwide in Ireland and hopes to bring it abroad down the road.

It’s being launched on Valentine’s Night, at Clifden Station House Hotel Theatre, Connemara, with tickets €15 from the venue www.clifdenstationhouse.com/theatre or phone 095-21699.