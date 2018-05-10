Business Minister says government did all it could to secure Apple Athenry centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys says the government and IDA did everything they could to support a planned Apple data centre in Athenry.

The comments follow Apple’s announcement today that it’s scrapping plans for the 850 million euro data centre.

Minister Humphreys says it’s regrettable that Apple won’t pursue the Athenry development as it would have created many jobs for Galway.

