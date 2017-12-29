Business group disappointed at opposition to Docks development

Galway City Tribune – An Taisce has come under fire from businesses for objecting to the new €100m ‘Bonham Quay’ development at Galway Docks.

The Galway City Business Association (GCBA) said the heritage charity’s decision to lodge an appeal to An Bórd Pleanála in relation to the Bonham Dock development is “very disappointing”.

The business lobby said it was a “brave decision” by city planners to grant permission for the development, which represents “a major step forward in the development of the city”.

The objection of An Taisce “does not represent the views of the city centre business community”, according to a letter of support for the project penned by Cormac McGuckian, chairperson of GCBA.

In the letter to Caroline Phelan, of Galway City Council’s planning department, Mr McGuckian said: “We would like to use this as an opportunity to emphasise the crossroads that Galway now finds itself following 10 years of non-development and the very important and strategic planning required for major projects in the pipeline to include the road, rail bus infrastructure; and developments such as Ceannt Station, Harbour and Docks, Odeon site, NUIG expansion and Ballybrit/Parkmore.”

He added: “It is our opinion that Galway is suffering and lagging behind other regional cities and these developments represent a serious opportunity to boost Galway’s offering in a sustainable manner.

“We encourage Galway City Council to implement a framework to protect, enhance and evolve our existing medieval streetscapes to ensure their integrity is preserved but that these areas are not neglected at the expense of new emerging quarters.”

