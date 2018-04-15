Bushypark housing development set for expansion

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A housing development in Bushypark could be set for expansion.

Tree Top Hill Developments have been granted permission for the construction of an access road, footpaths and amenity area at Lakeview Hill in Bushypark.

The firm has also been given the go ahead to pursue full planning permission for six more houses at the location.

