Galway Bay fm newsroom – The day centre bus service at St. Francis Primary Care Unit in Newcastle in the city has been reinstated after an absence of almost a month.
The bus service was withdrawn in early April after the vehicle went out of service.
Over 60 people, with an average age of 80 years, attend the centre on a weekly basis.
Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has confirmed the bus service ha been resinstated this week and she’s working to ensure the vital service is not lost again.
Bus service reinstated at Newcastle care facility
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The day centre bus service at St. Francis Primary Care Unit in Newcastle in the city has been reinstated after an absence of almost a month.