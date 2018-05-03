Bus service reinstated at Newcastle care facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The day centre bus service at St. Francis Primary Care Unit in Newcastle in the city has been reinstated after an absence of almost a month.

The bus service was withdrawn in early April after the vehicle went out of service.

Over 60 people, with an average age of 80 years, attend the centre on a weekly basis.

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has confirmed the bus service ha been resinstated this week and she’s working to ensure the vital service is not lost again.