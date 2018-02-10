Bus Éireann investigates racist allegation

Bus Éireann is investigating another allegation of racist behaviour by one of its drivers in Galway.

The semi-State bus company confirmed to the Connacht Tribune that it has received a complaint about an alleged racist incident towards a foreign passenger by one of its drivers.

It is the second investigation launched by Bus Éireann in the past fortnight into allegations of racism by one of its drivers on Galway services towards non-Irish passengers.

Bus Éireann has insisted allegations of racism against its drivers in Galway are “extremely rare”.

The latest incident under investigation is alleged to have taken place on the Gort to Limerick bus route during a pick-up at Ennis.

An Irish passenger, who witnessed the alleged ill-treatment by a driver of an African or South American woman who was getting on at Ennis bus station, lodged the complaint.

The Gort man told this newspaper that he was “embarrassed to be Irish” having witnessed how the woman was spoken to and treated by the driver.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said: “Bus Éireann received a complaint about this alleged incident, and it will be investigated as all other complaints are.

“Complaints about alleged racism in Galway are extremely rare. Our workforce includes nationalities from 33 different countries, and we are a key participant in Transport for Ireland’s Anti-Racism Campaign.”

A fortnight ago, our sister newspaper, the Galway City Tribune revealed Bus Éireann had launched an investigation into alleged racist behaviour by one of its drivers towards nine passengers who are asylum seekers living in Direct Provision in Salthill.

The semi-state bus company apologised to the passengers, which included eight schoolchildren, and offered a refund. The incident investigated took place after school one afternoon on a city service.

An African mother said she and her five-year-old son, and seven other children living in the Eglinton Direct Provision centre, suffered “unacceptable treatment” from a Bus Éireann driver as they boarded a bus to take them home. Anti-Deportation Ireland said that unacceptable actions and racist comments towards schoolchildren and their parents underline the importance of taking a stand, making official complaints, and exposing the truth.

Bus Éireann this week said that that investigation has concluded.

“In relation to the previous complaint referenced, the matter was dealt with under the company’s disciplinary process,” the spokesperson added.