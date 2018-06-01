Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is disruption at Tuam Road in the city this morning (1/6) due to a water leak.
A watermain burst on the N83 beside North Point and water is gushing down the hill towards the Castlegar junction.
Irish Water have been notified and are sending crews to tackle the leak, however there is significant disruption to road users and water customers in the area as a result.
Burst watermain at Tuam Road in city causes major disruption
