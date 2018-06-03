Burglar bunkered by Garda golfer

Members of a North Galway golf club, who were out playing their round, noticed a man crossing in front of them on the fairway and acting suspiciously.

Unfortunately for the man in question, one of the golfers at Mountbellew Golf Club happened to be a Garda sergeant, who was aware that there had been a break-in at the club the night before.

Ballinasloe Court was told that Stephen O’Shaughnessy, 11 Hymany Park, Ballinasloe, was one of two people who broke into Mountbellew Golf Club earlier this year and damage was caused to the clubhouse, machinery and the course.

The defendant’s co-accused was said by Prosecuting Sergeant Daithi Cronin to have “gone on a rampage” around the course on a tractor.

Sergeant Cronin said that access was gained through a fire escape in the club, around €40 was taken and there was an attempt to get into the club safe.

There was damage caused to machinery and to the clubhouse itself while there were other items removed or broken within the premises. The incident occurred on January 4 last.

However, the following morning member of Mountbellew Golf Club and now Club Captain Sergeant Ray Moore of Tuam Garda Station and Secretary Basil King were playing their normal round.

The court was told that O’Shaughnessy was spotted walking across the golf course by both Sergeant Moore, who was aware of what had happened, and Mr King who was his playing partner that morning.

When the defendant was eventually apprehended, a number of items were found including the key to the machinery shed at the golf club and two bottles of whiskey from the bar.

Both individuals involved in the break-in were identified on CCTV but Sergeant Cronin said that none of them would make any admissions in relation to the incident. “They denied any involvement”, he added. The second defendant is to have his case dealt with at a sitting of the court later in the year.

The court heard that O’Shaughnessy had previous convictions for theft, criminal damage and public order offences and had served terms in prison.

Ballinasloe Court also heard that he has been in prison since his arrest in January and Judge James Faughnan imposed five two month consecutive prison sentences for the five offences that he was convicted of – ten months in total.