“Building a Happy Baby” initiative launched at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special initiative to promote mental health and wellbeing in babies has been launched at University Hospital Galway.

“Building a Happy Baby” aims to generate awareness around the importance of communication and appropriate responses in infant development.

The initiative consists of four special posters promoting simple messages that dispell common myths about what parents can do best for a developing baby.

The posters can be viewed at www.galwayhealthycities.ie