Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Claddagh’s electoral division is to be moved to Galway City Central, while the county is to be broken into seven electoral divisions as part of recommendations from the government’s boundary committee.
The group has finalised its report which has been presented to John Paul Phelan, the Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform.
Boundary committee recommends seven county divisions while city sees The Claddagh move to central ward
