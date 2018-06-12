Boston Scientific shares jump following takeover reports

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Shares in Boston Scientific, which employs thousands of people in Galway, jumped by 17 percent this week following reports of a possible takeover.

The spike followed a report in the Wall Street Journal that the medical device giant could be purchased by rival firm Stryker.

Boston Scientific has a market value of almost $50 billion, and is best-known for its heart devices such as pacemakers and stents.

According to the Irish Times, the medtech industry has been consolidating to win market share and to package sales to hospitals, doctors and health clinics.