Boston Mayor to receive Freedom of County Galway next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Boston will receive the Freedom of County Galway during a visit to the city and county next month. (14/5)
Mayor Marty Walsh, a son of Connemara emigrants, was originally proposed for the title by Connemara area councillor Sean O Tuairisg.
