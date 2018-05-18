Book of condolence opened at County Hall for Tuam native playwright Tom Murphy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A book of condolence has been opened (2pm) at Galway County Council for the late playwright and Tuam native, Tom Murphy.

Cathaoirleach of the county council, Eileen Mannion says people can sign the book until 5 o’ clock this evening at Tuam Library and until 4 o’ clock at County Hall, Prospect Hill in the city.

Tomorrow, Saturday, the book of condolence will be open at Tuam Library from 10.30a.m to 1p.m and 2p.m to 5p.m and again at County Hall on Monday until 4p.m.

Writer of plays such as a Whistle in the Dark and Conversations on a Homecoming, Tom Murphy, passed away earlier this week at the age of 83.