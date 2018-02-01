Boil water notice lifted in Taramuid

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A boil water notice which had been issued for the Taramuid No 2 Group Water Scheme has now been lifted.

The precautionary notice followed test samples taken from the supply in which elevated levels of ecoli and coliforms were discovered.

The areas affected were Bushfield, Moyvilla, Coolratty, Taramuid, Toberbracken and Lavally/Ballygarriff but the boil notice has now been lifted.