Boil water notice for Kilconnell and Ballyboggan Water Schemes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A boil water notice has been placed on the Kilconnell Public Water Supply and the Ballyboggan Group Water Scheme

This notice affects 246 customers and has been issued following the advice of the Health Service Executive

It’s been issued due to elevated levels of turbidity in the raw water entering the Kilconnell Water Treatment Plant.

Vulnerable customers on the scheme, who have self-declared with Irish Water, will be notified individually and will receive bottled water.

Customers are asked to boil water before consumption including for the washing of teeth, making of ice and in the preparation of food that is not cooked.

A map of the scheme will be available on water.ie and galwaycoco.ie as soon as possible.