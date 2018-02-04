Bogus callers con householder out of €3,000

Gardaí have warned householders to be wary of cold callers offering to do building work on their homes – after a city woman was duped out of €3,000 by two conmen.

The woman in her sixties, from the Headford Road area, was approached by two callers to her door who ‘advised’ her on the need for roof repairs to her home, offering to start the job the following day.

The conmen convinced the woman to get €3,000 for them before they would be able to start the job the following day – no receipt was issued and the men haven’t been seen since.

Gardai are now probing the likelihood that the duo were driving a dark coloured van – possibly a VW Caddy – with a double sided ladder mounted on the roof to give it the authentic look of a builder’s vehicle. There was no signage on the van.

The incident occurred on January 18 and Gardai have issued a description of the two conmen.

One of them was about six feet tall, of stocky build, with short brown hair and he wore blue overalls. The second was smaller about 5’6” tall, wearing a jacket with high vis reflectors, of stocky build and with dark hair.

Gardai are understood to be putting together photo-fit sketches of the two men for circulation in the hope of identifying them.

A Garda spokesperson has again warned householders not to have any dealing whatsoever with callers offering to do work for them and to immediately call the Gardai if they had any doubts or suspicions.

“Only deal with reputable people, or builders that you know or that can be vouched for. Never, ever part with any cash to callers like this – immediately make contact with a friend, relative or the Gardai,” said the Garda spokesperson.

Anyone with information on the duo – who spoke with strong Irish accents – should contact Garda Lynda Woodman at Mill Street Garda Station on 091 538000.