Body recovered from water in Salthill named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The man whose body was recovered from the water near Salthill this morning has been named locally as Barry Mitchell.
Mr Mitchell, who was 39 years old and living at Rockbarton Road, got into difficultly while swimming at Blackrock shortly before 5 last evening.
