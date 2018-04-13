Body found near Salthill during search for missing swimmer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A body has been found during a major search for a missing swimmer in Galway Bay

The alarm was raised just before 5 o’clock last evening when the 38 year old man, who was swimming off Blackrock in Salthill, failed to return to shore.

The RNLI, the Rescue 115 helicopter, Galway Fire Brigade and Gardaí have all been involved in the operation.

Gardaí have confirmed that a body has been found near Salthill as part of the search – but no identification has yet been made.

For more on this story tune in at 12…