Birthday concert for renowned producer Jim

Acclaimed Nashville producer and musician, Jim Rooney, is returning to Ballinderreen Community Centre to play a concert with guitarist Arty McGlynn and 4 Men & A Dog’s Mick Daly – with special guest Seán Keane.

Jim Rooney has produced albums for Nanci Griffith, John Prine, Iris DeMent, Peter Rowan, and Tom Paxton, with Griffith’s Other Voices, Other Rooms winning a Grammy in 1996. Jim was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999 by the Americana Music Association in Nashville. In Ireland Jim is best known for his work with Sean Keane, The Lee Valley String Band, and Chris Meehan & His Redneck Friends.

The show, to celebrate Jim’s 80th birthday, will take place this Friday, February 16, at 8pm, with a night of country, bluegrass, and traditional music in store.

Support is from John Faulkner, Paul Mulligan, Cian Mulligan and Tony Trundle. A great night is promised. Tickets on 085 1743916.