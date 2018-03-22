Big weekend show puts the focus on house and garden

The Galway Home Improvement Show returns to Leisureland this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, and will feature inspirational stands from talented build and design professionals, furnishing providers and home improvement specialists.

As well as previews of some of the latest design trends, the show also features expert professional advice and open forums, where visitors can get their questions answered and learn about the newest design and product innovation.

St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union and St. Jarlath’s Credit Union have joined forces to launch a new flexible loan, Renovate360°, at the show.

A special Home Improvements Showcase is being staged to mark the launch, hosted by interiors expert Natasha Rocca Devine from The Interior NRD, and architect Declan O’Donnell, judge of RTE’s Home of the Year.

The experts will advise on the dos and don’ts of home renovation and design and are joined by an expert panel including Galway architect, Seán Dockry, Eddie Smith from Ecowise Insulation, and Ted Coyle, the local Credit Union Operations Manager, who has the low-down on how to finance grand design projects of all shapes and sizes.

People can bring along their plans and ask the architects and builders questions on anything from planning permission to build techniques, according to show organisers.

“Our expert builders, architects, interior designers and home and garden specialists will provide both inspiration and practical assistance. And, having top materials suppliers on hand means people can get great ideas and instant quotes for any work they have in mind,” a spokesperson for the organisers said.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.