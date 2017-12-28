Batten down the hatches for stormy New Year!

THE West looks set to be buffeted by a series of Atlantic weather systems over the course of the New Year – this follows on from Galway being the wettest place in the country over the course of Christmas Eve.

Met Éireann – in their online forecast issued on Wednesday afternoon this week – have asked the public to ‘keep informed’ on the progress of an Atlantic depression due to cross the country on Saturday.

Rain, sleet and strong southerly winds could turn stormy through the course of Saturday, Met. Éireann warn, and they have advised the public to carefully monitor forecasts closer to Saturday.

Swollen rivers and flooded fields dotted the landscape through Christmas Day across Galway, as the county endured the heaviest rainfall day of the year in any part of Ireland on Christmas Eve.

The Athenry Met Éireann station in Athenry recorded a rainfall total of 33.9mms. (1.3 inches) on Christmas Eve (last Sunday) – its wettest day of the year so far in 2017.

Parts of the Abbert River across stretches of North and Mid-Galway burst their banks with floodwaters also flowing across part of the ‘new’ stretch of N63 roadway, west of Abbeyknockmoy and adjacent to Finn’s Cross at Ballyglunin.

Abbeyknockmoy weather recorder, Brendan Geraghty, had a rainfall total of 1.44 inches (nearly 37mms) through the course of December 24 – his wettest day of 2017.

“It is turning into quite a wet December. The total rainfall for the month up to early this week was 5.38 inches (137mms.), and with more rain predicted over the next few days, that figure is set to rise.

“1.44 inches of rainfall is roughly the equivalent of 144 tonnes per acre over a 24-hour period so it’s easy to see why land is absolutely saturated and why rivers are swollen,” he added.

See full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops this and every Thursday morning.