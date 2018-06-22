Barna reporter takes top award for court coverage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Well known court reporter and Barna-native Frank Greaney has received a top award at the national Justice Media Awards.

The annual event is hosted by the Law Society of Ireland and aims to recognise excellence in the field of legal journalism.

The Belfast Rape Trial, the District Court and the Disclosures Tribunal were some of the key topics of this year’s entries.

Former Galway Bay fm journalist Mr. Greaney won the Broadcast Court Reporting category for his coverage of the Belfast Rape Trial for radio stations across the country.

Judges commended his highly-skilled and listener-friendly nature while retaining a very sharp focus on accuracy and balance.