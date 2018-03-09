Ballinasloe native to be sentenced over sex offences

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A former RTÉ TV producer convicted of sex offences in the UK and who is a Ballinasloe native, is due to be sentenced today.

Kieran Creaven with an address in Dublin pleaded guilty last December to attempting to groom an under-age girl.

The 55 year old had engaged with a fake Facebook profile, set up by a group called ‘Predator Exposure’.

He was reported to police when he flew to Leeds to meet the fictitious girl, and was confronted by the group.

He was given bail in November and instructed to have no unsupervised access to children.

Kieran Creaven was initially due to be sentenced last month, but will now appear for sentencing at Leeds Crown Court later.