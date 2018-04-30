Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillors are taking steps to safeguard the future of Ballinasloe’s iconic town clock.
The clock was owned by the town council – but unusually, the housing of the clock does not belong to the local authority.
At Ballinasloe district level, councillors described the clock as a landmark, and said every effort should be made to ‘keep it ticking’.
Following a proposal by Cllr Tim Broderick, district councillors agreed to allocate 1500 euro in their annual budget from this year onwards to ensure the clock is maintained on an ongoing basis.
Ballinasloe councillors in bid to safeguard future of iconic town clock
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillors are taking steps to safeguard the future of Ballinasloe’s iconic town clock.