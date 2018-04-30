Ballinasloe councillors in bid to safeguard future of iconic town clock

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillors are taking steps to safeguard the future of Ballinasloe’s iconic town clock.

The clock was owned by the town council – but unusually, the housing of the clock does not belong to the local authority.

At Ballinasloe district level, councillors described the clock as a landmark, and said every effort should be made to ‘keep it ticking’.

Following a proposal by Cllr Tim Broderick, district councillors agreed to allocate 1500 euro in their annual budget from this year onwards to ensure the clock is maintained on an ongoing basis.