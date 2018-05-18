Ballinasloe councillor urges council to stand in solidarity with Galways Palestinian families

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballinasloe councillor is urging his council colleagues to stand in solidarity with Galway’s Palestinian families.

Sinn Féin councillor Dermot Connolly says Palestinians living across the county are in need of support.

It follows violence at the Gaza border, in which dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces.

Councillor Connolly says Irish people should stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.