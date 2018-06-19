Ballinasloe big dig to begin shortly

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe’s big dig is to begin shortly.

The major town enhancement project is likely to begin at the St Michael’s Square area, before moving on to the Dunlo Street area.

However, the detailed works programme has yet to be finalised.

Works will include the undergrounding of existing cables, new paving, road resurfacing, the provision of street furniture, road alignment and the provision of larger disabled parking spaces to meet current standards.

