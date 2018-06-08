Baboró summer course on the benefits of drama

Baboró International Arts Festival for Children will present a five-day summer course from July 2-6, which is designed to explore the use of drama, both as a subject in its own right and as a teaching tool.

The aim of this Continuing Professional Development (CPD) course, which is Department of Education-approved, is to augment learning in the classroom and offer educators a more enriching experience at work. Drama specialist and primary teacher Irene O’Meara will provide the training, giving people insights and practical tools to explore drama in the classroom,

The course is suitable for primary teachers and professionals working with children. They will learn about drama games and strategies to enable their students to become directly involved in their own learning.

The five-day course promises to be a fun and engaging experience that will make participants more confident about engaging in drama activities with students.

It will also help them to deepen students’ experience of the arts, via simple exercises before and after engaging with theatre, art, music and other cultural events.

