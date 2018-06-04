Aviation giant considers Galway Aiport for helicopter storage

One of the major players in world aviation is eyeing up Galway Airport.

The Connacht Tribune understands that one of the two biggest airplane manufacturers – Boeing or Airbus – wants to lease the Carnmore facility.

In April, representatives of one of the companies made approaches to Galway County Councillor James Charity (Ind) about leasing the airport on a short-term, 18 month basis.

They were prepared to pay a six-figure sum to Galway’s two local authorities, who jointly bought the facility from Galway Chamber some years ago.

The company needed the airstrip because there is a worldwide shortage of hangar and facilities for helicopters.

Galway Flying Club is currently using the facility and it is understood that arrangement would have been unaffected by any short-term lease arrangement that was proposed by teh company.

Cllr Charity went through the proper channels in the County Council but it has emerged that management never officially responded to the company’s approaches.

“They were astounded that Galway County Council didn’t even give them the courtesy of getting back to them about the proposal,” said Cllr Charity.

He met again with representatives of the company over the weekend, and while their short-term leasing needs in Ireland have now been met, they are looking again at Galway as a possible longer-term lease for their helicopter needs.

Cllr Charity said management at Galway County Council must grasp this opportunity.

“It’s not every day that the biggest player in World aviation comes knocking on our doors. They were prepared to pay a six-figure sum to lease the Galway Airport on a short-term 18 months basis. That opportunity is now gone but they are looking again at possibly leasing it on a long-term basis and we must examine the proposal.

“We must take it seriously. What I would be worried about is that the Council has some use other than aviation earmarked for the site, which they haven’t told us about, and that’s why they were slow to engage with this company. I think pressure needs to be applied to management of Galway County Council to meet with this company and to examine its proposal,” added Cllr Charity.

He proposed a motion at last week’s Council meeting, which was seconded by Michael Connolly (FF), that a delegation from Galway County Council would meet with representatives of the aviation company.