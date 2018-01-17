Attempts to revoke permission for Poolboy waste facility amid local objections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballinasloe councillor is attempting to use rarely-invoked powers under planning legislation to revoke planning permission for a controversial planned waste transfer facility in the town.

Cathaoirleach of the Ballinasloe district, Councillor Aidan Donohoe, is hoping to bring a motion before the full council at end of the month, following strong local opposition.

County planners last year gave the green light to Sean Curran of Barna Waste to develop a waste transfer facility at Poolboy.

However, locals have voiced their strong opposition to the proposal through the collection of hundreds of signatures, and several public meetings.

Last week, hundreds of people attended the latest gathering against the waste facility over concerns about air quality, road safety and the risk to local tourism.

The County Council is currently assessing a waste permit for the site, and locals have until January 24th to make submissions.

At a meeting of the Ballinasloe district today, the matter was raised by Councillor Dermot Connolly, who said the district councillors should come together in support of the local community.

Chair of the district, Councillor Aidan Donohoe then revealed that he’s submitted a motion for inclusion on the agenda of the next full council meeting on January 29th in a bid to revoke the planning permission for the controversial planned development.

The revocation clause, according to the council executive, is extremely complex – and can only be invoked in exceptional circumstances.

However, the council’s corporate services section is dealing with Councillor Donohoe’s request – which received strong support in the chamber.