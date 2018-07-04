Association of Catholic Priests to gather in Tuam ahead of Papal visit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Association of Catholic Priests will gather in Tuam next week (Wed 11/7) ahead of the Papal visit.

The theme of the meeting focuses on what the group wants to say to Pope Francis about the Irish Church.

The event is one of four gatherings organised across the country with attendees encouraged to speak openly.

It will take place at the Ard Ri Hotel next Wednesday (July 11th) from 7pm.