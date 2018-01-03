Army and emergency services on standby for morning high tide

Galway City Council has said the Army, Civil Defence, Gardaí and Fire Services will be on standby for high tide tomorrow morning (Thursday).

The 6am high tide is forecast at 5.79 metres, which is in excess of the critical 5.6m CD level.

“We will have our staff in attendance from 5am and they will be backed up by the Army, Civil Defence, Gardai and Fire Service.

Updates will be provided on our social media and our customer service number is 091 536400.

“Galway City Council are urging people to be careful close to open water and mindful of strong winds,” the Council said.

Meanwhile, the Council has also issued an Information Sheet for those affected by the flooding:

For persons displaced from their home as a result of the flooding and in need of accommodation, contact Homeless Unit Out of Hours phone 1800 788887 (operated by COPE Galway) between 7pm and 11pm or Galway City Council at 091 536400.

Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection Intreo Centre at Fairgreen Road, Galway during normal office hours Ph. 091 536700 and on the website welfare.ie

Support to small businesses impacted by flooding, contact Irish Red Cross, 16 Merrion Square, Dublin 2, at 01 6424600 or email emergencyflooding2017@redcross.ie

Services available:

Flood damaged material: There will be a collection of flood damage material/debris throughout affected areas within the City up until 4pm on Friday, January 5. Items should be left to the front of premises on the public area and collection location notified to Galway City Council at 091 536400.

Sandbags: Sandbags will be available at the following locations:

Raven Terrace

Jury’s Hotel

Salthill Garda Station

Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection services for homes affected by flooding: In the event that homes are affected by Storm Eleanor, the Community Welfare Service of the Department will provide information and possible financial supports for affected persons. The Dept administers a number of welfare schemes that people affected by flooding may be eligible for including: