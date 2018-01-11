Approval sought for 14 new apartments in city centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a bid to tackle the housing crisis in the city with plans submitted for apartments at Moneenageisha Road.

Oakway Developments is seeking planning permission for a two-storey apartment block with 4 apartments and a 4-storey block with 10 apartments.

The project would include an access road, car parking facilities, bicycle stands and landscaping.

A decision is due from the city council regarding the Moneenageisha apartment development next month.