Approval for solar farms in Oranmore and Clifden

Plans for a 385 megawatt solar farm near Oranmore have been given the go ahead.

Terra Solar II Limited has secured planning permission for the development at Shantallow and Moyvilla for a period of 25 years.

The solar farm will export electricity to the national grid and can be built with 17 planning conditions attached.

One condition stipulates that the applicant must pay 350 thousand euro to the county council as part of the Development Contributions Scheme.

Meanwhile, plans gave been lodged for a new solar farm near Clifden.

Lir Energy Ltd is hoping to build a four megawatt solar farm with battery storage units at Tooraskeheen.

The project would also include an upgrade of the existing access road, a new access road and substation and transformers.

A decision is due from county planners in June.