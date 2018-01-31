Approval for new technology building at Ballinasloe IDA park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major technology facility has been approved for Ballinasloe.

The county council has granted planning permission to Ballinasloe Area Community Development Limited for a 1,300 square metre Advanced Technology Building at Creagh.

The new 2-storey technology building at the IDA Business Park in Creagh can go ahead subject to 11 planning conditions.

One condition stipulates that the associated car park spaces be appropriately surfaced and clearly delineated.