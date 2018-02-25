Approval for new deep water quay in Ros a Mhil

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ros a Mhil is to get a new deep water quay, now that the county council has approved the project.

The Department of the Marine has secured planning permission for the quay which will provide 200 metres of outside berthing frontage at the harbour.

The development at the harbour in Ros a Mhil will also include the construction of a reclamation area which will provide a hard surfaced link to the existing onshore.

The project will also include low concrete sea walls and an access road.

The development is subject to 6 planning conditions, including a stipulation that the Martello Tower be closely monitored before and during construction.

This is to conserve the architectural heritage of the area.

Also archeological monitoring must be undertaken during the construction phase.